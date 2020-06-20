See All Psychiatrists in San Francisco, CA
Dr. John Kruse, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (7)
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Kruse, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.

They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    45a Hartford St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 701-8844

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 20, 2020
    Dr Kruse saved my life. I have been seeing him for years which helps me cope with adhd and maintain a healthy lifestyle.
    tina — Jun 20, 2020
    About Dr. John Kruse, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740347830
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kruse has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kruse accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Kruse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kruse has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

