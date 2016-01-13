Dr. John Kritsas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kritsas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kritsas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kritsas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.
Locations
Uropartners LLC950 N York Rd Ste 208, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 887-0580
Apollo Surgical Center LLC2750 S River Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60018 Directions (224) 612-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. John Kritsas is a skilled, caring and professional physician. He is prompt for appointments, listens to the patient, explains all treatment and procedures excellently and is interest in your overall health. You know you are in excellent hands with Dr. Kritsas. He performed various surgeries for my husband, including removal of a cancerous kidney. We are both more than satisfied with Dr. Kritsas and would highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Kritsas, MD
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kritsas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kritsas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kritsas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kritsas has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kritsas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kritsas speaks Greek.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kritsas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kritsas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kritsas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kritsas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.