Dr. John Krikorian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krikorian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Krikorian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Krikorian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Krikorian works at
Locations
-
1
Charles River Medical Associates571 Union Ave Ste 202, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 665-6261
Hospital Affiliations
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
- Milford Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Network Health
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Krikorian?
Dr Krikorian is the BEST! He Journeyed with me with Such Great Care!! Sensitive, Compassionate, always Listening and Comforting when I needed it. Not Enough Words of Gratitude to Thank Him for All His Service to me and Many Others. Will Be Forever Grateful!! Thank you Dr Krikorian!!
About Dr. John Krikorian, MD
- Oncology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1104851286
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Stanford University
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krikorian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krikorian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krikorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krikorian works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Krikorian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krikorian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krikorian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krikorian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.