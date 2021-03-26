See All Oncologists in Framingham, MA
Dr. John Krikorian, MD

Oncology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Krikorian, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital and Milford Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Krikorian works at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Charles River Medical Associates
    571 Union Ave Ste 202, Framingham, MA 01702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 665-6261

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
  • Milford Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    Mar 26, 2021
    Dr Krikorian is the BEST! He Journeyed with me with Such Great Care!! Sensitive, Compassionate, always Listening and Comforting when I needed it. Not Enough Words of Gratitude to Thank Him for All His Service to me and Many Others. Will Be Forever Grateful!! Thank you Dr Krikorian!!
    Irene Kountouris — Mar 26, 2021
    About Dr. John Krikorian, MD

    • Oncology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1104851286
    Education & Certifications

    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Stanford University
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Krikorian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krikorian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krikorian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krikorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krikorian works at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham, MA. View the full address on Dr. Krikorian’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Krikorian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krikorian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krikorian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krikorian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

