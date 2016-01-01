Overview

Dr. John Kratz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Kratz works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.