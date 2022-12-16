Dr. John Kozlovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozlovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kozlovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kozlovsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery and Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Kozlovsky Delay & Winter Eye2929 Mossrock Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 377-0350Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital Ambulatory Surgery
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Have been seeing Dr K for almost 30yrs, I think. He also cares for my spouse. We trust his judgement 100%
About Dr. John Kozlovsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063401255
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Ophthalmology
