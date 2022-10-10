Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Kowalczyk works at
Locations
Samaritan Tower Surgical Center1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1001, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 977-1176
Van Nuys Office15216 Vanowen St Ste 2C, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Directions (213) 977-1176
Hospital Affiliations
- L A Downtown Medical Center
- PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional in his line of work. He's been treating me for a chronic condition that's changed for the better since I've been under his care. Thank you Dr. Kowalczyk!
About Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1548254089
Education & Certifications
- Indiana U Hosp
- Chicago Osteopathic Med Ctr
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Loyola University Chicago
- Urological Surgery

