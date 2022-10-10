See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO

Urology
4.7 (51)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urological Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with L A Downtown Medical Center and PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Kowalczyk works at The Urology Group of Southern California in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Samaritan Tower Surgical Center
    1127 Wilshire Blvd Ste 1001, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-1176
    Van Nuys Office
    15216 Vanowen St Ste 2C, Van Nuys, CA 91405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-1176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • L A Downtown Medical Center
  • PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bacterial Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 10, 2022
    Very professional in his line of work. He's been treating me for a chronic condition that's changed for the better since I've been under his care. Thank you Dr. Kowalczyk!
    Joel — Oct 10, 2022
    About Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1548254089
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana U Hosp
    Residency
    • Chicago Osteopathic Med Ctr
    Internship
    • Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Board Certifications
    • Urological Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kowalczyk, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalczyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalczyk has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalczyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalczyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

