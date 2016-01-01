Overview

Dr. John Koulos, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.



Dr. Koulos works at City Orthopedics in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.