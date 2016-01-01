Dr. John Koulos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koulos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Koulos, MD
Dr. John Koulos, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center.
Lincoln Hospital234 E 149th St, Bronx, NY 10451 Directions (718) 579-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1760408512
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Koulos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koulos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koulos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koulos has seen patients for Colposcopy, Gynecologic Cancer and Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koulos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koulos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koulos.
