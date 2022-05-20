See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. John Kotis, DO

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Kotis, DO is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Kotis works at Plastic/Resconstructive Sgy Center in Chicago, IL with other offices in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Illinois Masonic Professional Building
    3000 N Halsted St Ste 611, Chicago, IL 60657 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 577-6400
  2. 2
    Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    3443 N Kennicott Ave, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 577-6400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
  • AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
  • AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Avulsion Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complex Fractures
Avulsion Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Complex Fractures

Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 20, 2022
    Amazing result no scary and pain was minimum. My results are stunningly beautiful. My breast are round and perky. Thank you Dr Kotis
    Dmj2008 — May 20, 2022
    About Dr. John Kotis, DO

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649359498
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College of Osteopathic Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Loyola University Of Chicago Stritch School Of Med Maywood
    Residency
    Internship
    • Grandview Hosp Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kotis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kotis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kotis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

