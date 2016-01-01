Overview

Dr. John Kostrzewa, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.



Dr. Kostrzewa works at North Alabama Ent in Huntsville, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.