Dr. John Kosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kosta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kosta, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health Saint Mary's and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Kosta works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Mary's Health Care200 Jefferson Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 575-1212Monday10:00am - 12:00pmTuesday10:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health Saint Mary's
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kosta?
I like Dr Kosta took my son to him when he was little he needed ear tubes I'd recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. John Kosta, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1184642951
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kosta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kosta accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kosta works at
Dr. Kosta has seen patients for Nosebleed, Vertigo and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kosta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kosta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.