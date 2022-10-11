Dr. John Kopp Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopp Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kopp Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kopp Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.
Locations
Capital Region Otolaryngology Head & Neck Group Llp6 Executive Park Dr Ste C, Albany, NY 12203 Directions (518) 482-9111
Albany Med North Greenbush101 Jordan Rd Ste 201, Troy, NY 12180 Directions (518) 264-1180
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kopp is a true pro, a gentleman and judge of fine whiskey. I recommend him 100%
About Dr. John Kopp Jr, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184696171
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
