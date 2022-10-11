Overview

Dr. John Kopp Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Kopp Jr works at Capital Region Otolaryngology in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.