Dr. John Koostra, MD
Dr. John Koostra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Cardiology Plmnry Assoc Mdcl Gr30 Garden Ct Ste C, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 646-8570
Cardio-pulmonary Associates Medical Group Inc. A Professional Corp.60 Garden Ct Ste 220, Monterey, CA 93940 Directions (831) 646-8570
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Natividad Medical Center
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- Health Net
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is patient with me. Comfortable to speak to. Knowledgeable and keeps my interest above all,
About Dr. John Koostra, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1922058437
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Ca
Dr. Koostra has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koostra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koostra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koostra has seen patients for Cough, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koostra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Koostra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koostra.
