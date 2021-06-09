Overview

Dr. John Koostra, MD is a Pulmonologist in Monterey, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula, Natividad Medical Center and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Koostra works at Cardiology Plmnry Assoc Mdcl Gr in Monterey, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cough, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.