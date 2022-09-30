Dr. Koomen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Koomen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Koomen, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Koomen works at
Locations
Centerstone of Tennesse Inc.1222 Medical Center Dr, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 490-1500
Centerstone of Tennessee801 SCHOOL ST, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 490-1460
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My life has improved 100% since the first time I visited his office.
About Dr. John Koomen, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1952466989
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koomen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koomen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koomen works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Koomen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koomen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koomen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koomen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.