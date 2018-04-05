Overview

Dr. John Konkol Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Konkol Jr works at The Podiatry Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.