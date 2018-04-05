See All Podiatrists in San Antonio, TX
Dr. John Konkol Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Konkol Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Konkol Jr works at The Podiatry Group in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    The Podiatry Group of South Texas PA
    215 E Quincy St Ste 501, San Antonio, TX 78215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 299-3922
    Methodist Hospital
    7700 Floyd Curl Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 575-4000
    Methodist Stone Oak Hospital
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 638-2000
    North Central Baptist Hospital
    520 Madison Oak Dr, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 297-4000

Hospital Affiliations
  • Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Apr 05, 2018
    Favorite doctor I've ever had.
    About Dr. John Konkol Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1588758791
    Education & Certifications

    • WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Konkol Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Konkol Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Konkol Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Konkol Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Konkol Jr works at The Podiatry Group in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Konkol Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Konkol Jr has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Konkol Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Konkol Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Konkol Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Konkol Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Konkol Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

