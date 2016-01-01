Dr. John Vander Kolk, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vander Kolk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Vander Kolk, DDS
Dr. John Vander Kolk, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Vander Kolk works at
Partners in Dental Care PC2565 Forest Hill Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 469-3276
Metro Dental Associates900 52nd St Sw, Wyoming, MI 49509 Directions (616) 531-6240
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Dentistry
- English
- 1992093298
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Vander Kolk using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Vander Kolk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Vander Kolk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vander Kolk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vander Kolk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vander Kolk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.