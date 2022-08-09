Overview

Dr. John Kolisnyk, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Kolisnyk works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.