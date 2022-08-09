Dr. John Kolisnyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolisnyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kolisnyk, MD
Dr. John Kolisnyk, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic1272 Garrison Dr Fl 2, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 278-7600
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- WellCare
This was the first time seeing an allergist. I was very pleased with Dr. John Kolisnyk, He took the time to discuss the issues I was having and offered different ways of tackling the problem at home, educated me in several areas, that is appreciated. I felt like he cared and I wasn't just another appointment in his busy day. Dr. K is a great Doctor and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Kolisnyk, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1457444994
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Villanova University
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Kolisnyk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kolisnyk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kolisnyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolisnyk works at
Dr. Kolisnyk has seen patients for Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kolisnyk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kolisnyk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolisnyk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolisnyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolisnyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.