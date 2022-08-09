See All Allergists & Immunologists in Murfreesboro, TN
Super Profile

Dr. John Kolisnyk, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Kolisnyk, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Kolisnyk works at Murfreesboro Medical Clinic in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hives, Allergic Rhinitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Murfreesboro Medical Clinic
    1272 Garrison Dr Fl 2, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 278-7600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Drug or Food Challenge Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    S. Cicch — Aug 09, 2022
    About Dr. John Kolisnyk, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457444994
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    • Brooke Army Medical Center
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Villanova University
    • Allergy & Immunology
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.