Dr. John Kokesh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kokesh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kokesh works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat
    3841 Piper St, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 523-7485
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alaska Regional Hospital

Wound Repair
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ear Infection
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arise Health Plan
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Midlands Choice
    • PreferredOne
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 03, 2022
    Dr. Kokesh was very knowledgeable and explained my condition + surgical options in a way that was easy to understand. Would recommend!
    K. C. — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Kokesh, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427090430
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Wa Sch Of Med, Otolaryngology Virginia Mason Med Ctr, General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University Of Washington School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kokesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kokesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kokesh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kokesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kokesh works at ACENT Alaska Center for Ear Nose and Throat in Anchorage, AK. View the full address on Dr. Kokesh’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kokesh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kokesh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kokesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kokesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.