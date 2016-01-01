See All Psychiatrists in San Bernardino, CA
Dr. John Kohut, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kohut, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.

Dr. Kohut works at Mckee Integrated Health Center in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Mckee Integrated Health Center
    2372 Sterling Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 887-6222

  • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino

Phobia
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Phobia
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD

Phobia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Sexual Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. John Kohut, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 58 years of experience
    • English
    • 1992807143
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Psychiatry
