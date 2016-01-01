Dr. John Kohut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. John Kohut, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.
Locations
Mckee Integrated Health Center2372 Sterling Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 887-6222
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
About Dr. John Kohut, MD
- Psychiatry
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1992807143
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohut has seen patients for Phobia and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
