Overview

Dr. John Kohut, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino.



Dr. Kohut works at Mckee Integrated Health Center in San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.