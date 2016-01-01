Dr. John Kohorst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohorst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kohorst, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kohorst, MD is a Dermatologist in La Crosse, WI.
Dr. Kohorst works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse800 West Ave S Fl 1, La Crosse, WI 54601 Directions (608) 389-8893
-
2
Mayo Clinic Health System - La Crosse191 Theater Rd # 2W, Onalaska, WI 54650 Directions (608) 389-8894
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Kohorst, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1588044366
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System - Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohorst accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohorst has seen patients for Rash, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohorst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
