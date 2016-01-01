Overview

Dr. John Koch, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vienna, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER PITTSBURGH / MAGEE WOMEN'S HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center.



Dr. Koch works at Camden Clark Physicians Corp in Vienna, WV with other offices in Belpre, OH and Parkersburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.