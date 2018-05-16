Dr. John Knippers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knippers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Knippers, MD
Overview
Dr. John Knippers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Show Low, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Knippers works at
Locations
-
1
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low1610 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 Directions (928) 223-6949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Superior Vision
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knippers?
Dr. Knippers is knowledgeable, informative, skilled and compassionate. He answered all of my questions and clearly explained the procedure he would be performing. The result has been excellent and I feel fortunate that he has been my doctor.
About Dr. John Knippers, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1063608917
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- St Joseph Regional Medical Center
- MED COLL OF WI
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knippers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knippers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Knippers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Knippers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knippers works at
Dr. Knippers speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Knippers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knippers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knippers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knippers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.