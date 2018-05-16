See All Ophthalmologists in Show Low, AZ
Dr. John Knippers, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. John Knippers, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Show Low, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MED COLL OF WI and is affiliated with Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Knippers works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low in Show Low, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low
    1610 S White Mountain Rd, Show Low, AZ 85901 (928) 223-6949
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Foundation
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
    • Avesis
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Health Choice of Arizona
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • HealthStar
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • March Vision Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Mercy Care
    • MultiPlan
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • Nationwide
    • Opticare
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Spectera
    • Starmark
    • Superior Vision
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Triwest
    • Uniform Medical Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University of Arizona Health Plans
    • Vision Benefits of America
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 16, 2018
    Dr. Knippers is knowledgeable, informative, skilled and compassionate. He answered all of my questions and clearly explained the procedure he would be performing. The result has been excellent and I feel fortunate that he has been my doctor.
    Sandy C. in Show Low, Arizona — May 16, 2018
    About Dr. John Knippers, MD

    Ophthalmology
    17 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    Male
    1063608917
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    St Joseph Regional Medical Center
    MED COLL OF WI
    Ophthalmology
    Hospital Affiliations

    Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Knippers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knippers is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Knippers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knippers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Knippers works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low in Show Low, AZ.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Knippers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

