Dr. Knightly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Knightly, MD
Overview
Dr. John Knightly, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They graduated from Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Knightly works at
Locations
1
Morristown310 Madison Ave Ste 300, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 285-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Spine and Wellness Center60 Columbia Rd Ste 2 Bldg A, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (833) 425-8247
3
Spine and Wellness Center60 Columbia Rd Ste 100, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 845-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Well organized front desk. The ladies are so helpful could not ask for a better job. Dr. Knightly came highly recommended and the office. Now I know why. Great Great Great
About Dr. John Knightly, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1912964008
Education & Certifications
- Barrow Neurol Inst
- Bethesda Naval Hospital (Maryland)
- Umdnj - New Jersey Medical School
- Franklin and Marshall College
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knightly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knightly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knightly has seen patients for Spondylolisthesis, Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knightly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Knightly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knightly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knightly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knightly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.