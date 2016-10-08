Dr. John Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Knight, MD
Dr. John Knight, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Locations
The Hand and Wrist Institute12890 Hillcrest Rd # K111, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (214) 308-1958Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southlake510 E Southlake Blvd Ste 140, Southlake, TX 76092 Directions (310) 432-9363Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Plano
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Knight's skilled surgical team were absolutely fantastic! At 68, my carpel-tunnel issues had left me in constant crippling pain. The problem had escalated to the point of disrupting my sleep 6 out of 7 nights with shooting, throbbing pains in both lower arms!! BUT, immediately after Dr. Knight operated on each wrist, (right in March 2012, left in May) the pain was gone and has not returned! Additionally, I was able to use each hand within a week after each surgery! Dr. KNIGHT is #1 !!!
About Dr. John Knight, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063458321
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knight speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.