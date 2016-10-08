See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. John Knight, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (52)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Knight, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.

Dr. Knight works at Hand and Wrist Institute in Dallas, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Hand and Wrist Institute
    12890 Hillcrest Rd # K111, Dallas, TX 75230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 308-1958
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Southlake
    510 E Southlake Blvd Ste 140, Southlake, TX 76092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 432-9363
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Medical City Plano
  • Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Carpal Tunnel Release

Treatment frequency



Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fusion Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Oct 08, 2016
    Dr. Knight's skilled surgical team were absolutely fantastic! At 68, my carpel-tunnel issues had left me in constant crippling pain. The problem had escalated to the point of disrupting my sleep 6 out of 7 nights with shooting, throbbing pains in both lower arms!! BUT, immediately after Dr. Knight operated on each wrist, (right in March 2012, left in May) the pain was gone and has not returned! Additionally, I was able to use each hand within a week after each surgery! Dr. KNIGHT is #1 !!!
    Rosemary Lawson in Corona, CA — Oct 08, 2016
    Photo: Dr. John Knight, MD
    About Dr. John Knight, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1063458321
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    • Hand Surgery
