Dr. John Knight, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Medical City Plano and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.



Dr. Knight works at Hand and Wrist Institute in Dallas, TX with other offices in Southlake, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Carpal Tunnel Release along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.