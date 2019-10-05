Dr. John Knecht, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knecht is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Knecht, MD
Overview
Dr. John Knecht, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Webster, TX. They completed their fellowship with Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
Dr. Knecht works at
Locations
-
1
Clear Lake Arthritis Clinic500 N Kobayashi Ste A, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-1860MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Clear Lake Cardiology Pllc600 N Kobayashi Ste 310, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 724-8335
-
3
Dickinson Office909 FM 517 Rd E Ste A, Dickinson, TX 77539 Directions (281) 337-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knecht?
GREATTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT People+Staff+Dr. Knecht
About Dr. John Knecht, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1639360829
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knecht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knecht accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knecht has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knecht works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knecht. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knecht.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knecht, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knecht appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.