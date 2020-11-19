Dr. John Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Knapp, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Knapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Knapp works at
Together Womens Health Medical Group PC29751 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 415-6200
Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 301, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 228-8844
Eastside Gynecology & Obstetrics1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 125, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (586) 415-6200
Gi Medicine Associates PC Grosse Pointe16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (586) 415-6200
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I get very nervous when going to the gynecologist, Dr Knapp puts me at ease and is very kind and caring. He has been my gynecologist for 10 or more years. All of the office staff is caring as well. I get my mammograms, bone density tests and yearly exams all in the same building.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
