Dr. John Knapp, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Knapp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.

Dr. Knapp works at Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics in Roseville, MI with other offices in Macomb, MI, Rochester Hills, MI and Grosse Pointe, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Together Womens Health Medical Group PC
    29751 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 415-6200
  2. 2
    Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics
    17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 301, Macomb, MI 48044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-8844
  3. 3
    Eastside Gynecology & Obstetrics
    1349 S Rochester Rd Ste 125, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 415-6200
  4. 4
    Gi Medicine Associates PC Grosse Pointe
    16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 415-6200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint John Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Perimenopause
Symptomatic Menopause
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2020
    I get very nervous when going to the gynecologist, Dr Knapp puts me at ease and is very kind and caring. He has been my gynecologist for 10 or more years. All of the office staff is caring as well. I get my mammograms, bone density tests and yearly exams all in the same building.
    — Nov 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Knapp, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811997216
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Knapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knapp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knapp has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Knapp. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knapp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

