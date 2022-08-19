Dr. John Klibanoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klibanoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Klibanoff, MD
Overview
Dr. John Klibanoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
Locations
Orthopaedic Associates of Rochester PC2410 Ridgeway Ave, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 723-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I was born with congenital hip dysplasia of the right hip. I'm 68. For many years I had pain and endured 5 total hip replacements. Under the care of Dr. Allen Boyd, head of Orthopedics at Strong Memorial Hospital, I was released from the Emergency room wearing a brace from my waist to my right knee and pronounced a high risk. Because they could not help me they referred me to three different orthopedic surgeons in three states. After a frustrating visit to John Hopkins in Baltimore someone suggested Dr. Klibanoff. He took one look at my X-Rays and knew immediately what to do. That was over 15 years ago and I'm still swimming, biking and golfing thanks to Dr. Klibanoff. He's an amazing, brilliant doctor !
About Dr. John Klibanoff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Hospital and Clinics
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klibanoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klibanoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klibanoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klibanoff has seen patients for Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klibanoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Klibanoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klibanoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klibanoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klibanoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.