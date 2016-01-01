See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Bangor, ME
Dr. John Klemperer, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Klemperer, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Dr. Klemperer works at Cardiothoracic Surgery of Maine in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eastern Maine Medical Center
    417 State St Ste 421, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 973-5293

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)

Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Lung Cancer
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Valve Surgery
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congenital Heart Disease
Constipation
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Maze Procedure
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Mitral Valve Surgery
Partial Lung Collapse
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Septal Defect
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary)
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy
Abdominal Pain
Acid Reflux Surgery
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Breast Cancer
Burn Injuries
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Cholangiocarcinoma
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Decortication and Pleurectomy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Empyema
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Esophagomyotomy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Defect Repair
Heart Tumors, Benign
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impella Device
Incisional Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Liver Cancer
Lobectomy, Open
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Removal, Open
Male Breast Cancer
Mediastinal Tumors
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Resection of Cardiac Tumor
Rib Fracture
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Thoracentesis
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Thoracoscopic Segmentectomy
Thoracoscopic Thymectomy
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Nodule
Tracheal Surgery
Tricuspid Valve Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. John Klemperer, MD

    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457337172
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny And Presby Hospital
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
