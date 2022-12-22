Overview

Dr. John Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital, Northern Cochise Community Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at CARONDELET MEDICAL GRP in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Green Valley, AZ, Nogales, AZ and Sahuarita, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.