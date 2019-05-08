Dr. John Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Klein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Klein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Klein works at
Locations
-
1
Franconia-springfield Surgery Center6355 Walker Ln Ste 200, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 680-2111
-
2
Potomac Urology1800 N Beauregard St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 680-2111Thursday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Potomac Urology (Woodbridge)2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 350, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 680-2111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klein?
Have had a number of visits and several procedures. The doctor seems competent, is informative and friendly.
About Dr. John Klein, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184899650
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Notre Dame
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein works at
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.