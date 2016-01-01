See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Mount Pleasant, SC
Dr. John Kleckley, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kleckley, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, East Cooper Medical Center, Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    900 Bowman Rd Ste 301, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 284-6555
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
  • East Cooper Medical Center
  • Mount Pleasant Hospital
  • Roper Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Treatment frequency



Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Anemia
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Diabetes Type 1
Dysphagia
Influenza (Flu)
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Gout
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Osteoarthritis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anxiety
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain
Bedsores
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bird Flu
  View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dyslipidemia
Enteritis
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Geriatric Assessment
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypokalemia
Indigestion
Insomnia
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Swine Flu
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Vaccination
Vertigo
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adhesive Capsulitis
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
  View other providers who treat Boil
Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Folic Acid Deficiency
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Kidney Infection
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Pollen Allergy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Syphilis Infections
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tremor
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Kleckley, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356544100
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kleckley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleckley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kleckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kleckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kleckley has seen patients for Muscle Weakness, Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kleckley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleckley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

