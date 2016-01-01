Dr. John Kleback, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kleback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kleback, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Willow Grove, PA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Kleback works at
Locations
True North Pediatrics2510 Maryland Rd Ste 160, Willow Grove, PA 19090 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
About Dr. John Kleback, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1184629255
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kleback has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kleback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kleback works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kleback. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kleback.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kleback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kleback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.