Dr. John Klay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Klay, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Klay works at
Locations
John W. Klay M.d. Inc.40 Medical Park Ste 301, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 243-8005
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I HAVE HAD TWO APPOINTMENTS RECENTLY WITH DR KLAY. HE AND HIS STAFF ARE VERY NICE AND VERY KNOWLEDGEABLE , I FEEL VERY CONFIDENT IN DR KLAY TO DO MY UP COMING SURGERY.
About Dr. John Klay, MD
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
