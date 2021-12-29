Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitzmiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Kitzmiller works at
Bald Mountain Behavioral Medicine1455 S Lapeer Rd Ste 200, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-4000
Quest Diagnostics Lake Orion Rapid Response Lab1375 S Lapeer Rd Ste 203, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-4000
- 3 55 Maumee Trl, Lake Orion, MI 48362 Directions (248) 320-2171
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
I have been a patient of Dr. kitzmillers since December 2021. dr kitzmiller is what is called a “unicorn doctor“. A unicorn doctor is a doctor that listens in validates your experience or symptoms. The reason why we called him a unicorn doctor is because they are so few and far between! I have tried every traditional and nontraditional treatment method and dr kitzmiller understands chronic pain and addiction and treats each appropriately. If you are a chronic pain patient this is the office that you need to be at! This is one of the most compassionate empathetic and respectful offices I have ever come in contact with. My experience is validated every single month! thank you for giving me my quality of life back!!!
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1811988504
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
