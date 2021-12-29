See All General Surgeons in Lake Orion, MI
Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (12)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kitzmiller works at Bald Mountain Behavioral Medicine in Lake Orion, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Kwon, MD
Dr. David Kwon, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
Dr. Matthew Walsh, MD
5.0 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Sudish Murthy, MD
Dr. Sudish Murthy, MD
5.0 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bald Mountain Behavioral Medicine
    1455 S Lapeer Rd Ste 200, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-4000
  2. 2
    Quest Diagnostics Lake Orion Rapid Response Lab
    1375 S Lapeer Rd Ste 203, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 693-4000
  3. 3
    55 Maumee Trl, Lake Orion, MI 48362 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 320-2171

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Opioid Withdrawal
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
Opioid Withdrawal
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Non-Opiate Pain Management Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Pain Management Through Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kitzmiller?

    Dec 29, 2021
    I have been a patient of Dr. kitzmillers since December 2021. dr kitzmiller is what is called a “unicorn doctor“. A unicorn doctor is a doctor that listens in validates your experience or symptoms. The reason why we called him a unicorn doctor is because they are so few and far between! I have tried every traditional and nontraditional treatment method and dr kitzmiller understands chronic pain and addiction and treats each appropriately. If you are a chronic pain patient this is the office that you need to be at! This is one of the most compassionate empathetic and respectful offices I have ever come in contact with. My experience is validated every single month! thank you for giving me my quality of life back!!!
    Lori Rutledge — Dec 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kitzmiller to family and friends

    Dr. Kitzmiller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kitzmiller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD.

    About Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811988504
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitzmiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kitzmiller has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kitzmiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kitzmiller works at Bald Mountain Behavioral Medicine in Lake Orion, MI. View the full address on Dr. Kitzmiller’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitzmiller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitzmiller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitzmiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitzmiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Kitzmiller, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.