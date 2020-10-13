Dr. John Kitchens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kitchens, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kitchens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prestonsburg, KY. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph East.
Dr. Kitchens works at
Locations
ARH Surgical Associates5000 Ky Route 321 Ste 3124, Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Directions (606) 889-1601
Retina Associates Of Kentucky120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-3900
Southern Kentucky Eye Center Psc120 Tradepark Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Directions (270) 866-4141
Hospital Affiliations
- Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
- Saint Joseph East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
He is the Best an so kind an caring ..My favorite.
About Dr. John Kitchens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- 1972503993
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
- In University School Of Med
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitchens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitchens accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitchens has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitchens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kitchens speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchens.
