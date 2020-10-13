See All Ophthalmologists in Prestonsburg, KY
Dr. John Kitchens, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Kitchens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Prestonsburg, KY. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital, Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center and Saint Joseph East.

Dr. Kitchens works at Radiology Inc in Prestonsburg, KY with other offices in Lexington, KY and Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ARH Surgical Associates
    5000 Ky Route 321 Ste 3124, Prestonsburg, KY 41653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (606) 889-1601
  2. 2
    Retina Associates Of Kentucky
    120 N Eagle Creek Dr Ste 250, Lexington, KY 40509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 263-3900
  3. 3
    Southern Kentucky Eye Center Psc
    120 Tradepark Dr Ste B, Somerset, KY 42503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 866-4141

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ephraim McDowell James B. Haggin Hospital
  • Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 13, 2020
    He is the Best an so kind an caring ..My favorite.
    Pamela Phillips — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. John Kitchens, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1972503993
    Education & Certifications

    • Bascom Palmer Eye Inst Miami
    • In University School Of Med
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kitchens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kitchens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kitchens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kitchens has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitchens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchens.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitchens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitchens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

