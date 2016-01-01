Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John Kirkpatrick Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kirkpatrick Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Quality Chiro Care LLC20180 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 327-6039
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr?
About Dr. John Kirkpatrick Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 60 years of experience
- English
- 1508836966
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr works at
Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkpatrick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.