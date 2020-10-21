See All Urologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD

Urology
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Dr. Kirkland Jr works at Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Hawthorne in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Urology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Geoffrey Deleary, MD
Dr. Geoffrey Deleary, MD
4.0 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Luis Perez, MD
Dr. Luis Perez, MD
4.1 (21)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Hawthorne
    325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 825-6894

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP) Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • Priority Health
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kirkland Jr?

    Oct 21, 2020
    Very friendly and professional bedside manners. Listen to my questions and concerns. Just felt a little rushed, but understandable as it is a very busy office.
    — Oct 21, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kirkland Jr to family and friends

    Dr. Kirkland Jr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kirkland Jr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD.

    About Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326081746
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of North Carolina School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirkland Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirkland Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirkland Jr works at Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Hawthorne in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kirkland Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Kirkland Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkland Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.