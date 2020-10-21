Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD
Dr. John Kirkland Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Urology Specialists of the Carolinas Hawthorne325 Hawthorne Ln Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Very friendly and professional bedside manners. Listen to my questions and concerns. Just felt a little rushed, but understandable as it is a very busy office.
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University Bowman Gray School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Dr. Kirkland Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kirkland Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirkland Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirkland Jr works at
Dr. Kirkland Jr has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirkland Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.