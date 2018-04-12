See All Ophthalmologists in Loveland, CO
Dr. John Kirk, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kirk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They completed their fellowship with Bethesda Eye Inst/st Louis University

Dr. Kirk works at Kirk Eye Center in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kirk Eye Center
    3650 E 15th St, Loveland, CO 80538 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 997-0401

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • McKee Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Eye Infections
Corneal Diseases
Keratitis
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diseases Related to Congenital Cataract Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Exams for Glasses Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyeglass Fitting Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Wrong Power Intraocular Lens Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Colorado
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • Spectera
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Dr. John Kirk, MD
    About Dr. John Kirk, MD

    Education & Certifications

    • Bethesda Eye Inst/st Louis University
    • University Colo
    • University Ariz
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kirk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirk has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirk has seen patients for Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

