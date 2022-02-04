Overview

Dr. John Kingrey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Kingrey works at INTEGRIS Cancer Institute in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.