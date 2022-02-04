Dr. John Kingrey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kingrey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kingrey, MD is a Pulmonologist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Integris Baptist Medical Center and Norman Regional Hospital.
Locations
Pulmonary Hypertension Center4050 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-4644Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 3400 Nw Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 553-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kingrey is an exceptional physcian. He's knowledgeable and can explain complicated conditions and procedures in ways that put patients and caregivers at ease and instills confidence. He is professional and personable. He is surrounded by an extremely competent staff. Both Dr. Kingrey and his staff take the time to make sure each patient has all their questions and concerns addressed and understand their condition, treatment plan and progression. They are responsive to questions or problems in a timely manner. You never feel like you are just another case. They know their patients and are prepared for each appointment and procedure and spend as much time as needed. I believe he saved my life.
About Dr. John Kingrey, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine
- Ohio State Univ Med Ctr
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
