Dr. King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John King, DO
Overview
Dr. John King, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbridge, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. King works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northeast Physical Therapy Associates329 Amboy Ave, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 Directions (732) 634-4900
-
2
Orthopaedic Physicians & Surgeons, PC975 LEHIGH AVE, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 686-1488
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Elderplan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Dr. King is the best, he did both of my hip Surgeries and he had lot to fix in there too. HE was excellent both times.
About Dr. John King, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1730129800
Education & Certifications
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- St Michael's Medical Center
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.