Dr. John King, MD
Overview
Dr. John King, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. King works at
Locations
-
1
Thuan Le, MD7160 Brockton Ave Fl 2, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 590-4873
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is hands down the best Doctor. Wait times were a little long at times but he and all of his staff were so caring and attentive.
About Dr. John King, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph's
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
