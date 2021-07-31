Dr. King has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John King, MD
Overview
Dr. John King, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Warren Clinic General Surgery - Tulsa6475 S Yale Ave Ste 406, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 502-9140
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! Dr. King installed my port and stomach tube and removed after my cancer. He was very professional with a sense of humor as well.
About Dr. John King, MD
- General Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Mercy - Oakland
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland Hospital
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
