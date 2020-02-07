Dr. John King IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John King IV, MD
Dr. John King IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.
Retina Associates P.A.9800 Baptist Health Dr Ste 400, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (201) 219-0900
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Amazing doctor! It was a long wait to see him, but well worth it, when i asked why the wait was so long they explained that they are very few retina docs in Arkansas and they are trying hard to see everyone that needs help and will always treat people like family and spend the time they need to in order to help their patients. I get that~ Well, as a baby boomer we are all getting older. Doctor was quiet but very confident. I scheduled my surgery with the nice surgery lady who put me to ease as i was scared to death. My surgery went awesome and the icing was on the cake when the same surgery lady called me at 8pm that night to check on me. Great Job Dr. King. Great Job Surgery Lady(I dont know the surgery ladys name, but I do know she had the coolest northern accent! -if you have surgery I Hope you get her too!) Recommend this practice dont get frustrated with the wait it is worth it.
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1255350021
- SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE
Dr. King IV has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King IV accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King IV has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King IV has seen patients for Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. King IV. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King IV.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King IV, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King IV appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.