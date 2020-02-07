Overview

Dr. John King IV, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SCHOOL OF MEDICINE OF THE ROYAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. King IV works at Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Macular Hole, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.