Overview

Dr. John Kindzierski, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Kindzierski works at SBMC Dept of OB GYN 3rd floor in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

