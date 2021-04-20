Dr. John Kinch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kinch, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kinch, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Wrentham, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, Norwood Hospital, St. Elizabeth's Medical Center and Sturdy Memorial Hospital.
Locations
SMG Wrentham Primary Care, 24 Common St Ste 1, Wrentham, MA 02093
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Norwood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Sturdy Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Explained in detail results of stress and echocardio immediately after completed
About Dr. John Kinch, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital/Boston Med Center
- Boston City Hospital
- Boston City Hospital
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kinch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kinch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kinch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kinch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kinch has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Cardiomyopathy and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kinch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kinch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kinch.
