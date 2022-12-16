Dr. John Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kim, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Dana - Farber Cancer Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. JYS Kim250 E Superior St # 6, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6022
Hospital Affiliations
- Dana - Farber Cancer Institute
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kim?
My experience with Dr. Kim and his office / surgical staff far exceeded my expectations! I knew I was in the right place when I sat down with Dr. Kim at my initial consult appointment. He took his time to listen to my wants / needs, did a through review of my targeted areas and then gave me his recommendations as to what he felt would be best for me. Dr. Kim gave me a detailed overview of what I could expect during and after surgery as well as the amount of recovery time needed, so I had a clear understanding of the procedure and the post-operative plan. I just had a follow up appointment with Dr. Kim this week and am EXTREMELY HAPPY with my results. Dr. Kim is an AMAZING plastic surgeon! He truly cares about his patients and wants to help them be their best self. If you have been thinking or considering possibly having some plastic surgery, but have maybe been on the fence about taking the next step, I would encourage you to give Dr. Kim's office a call and go in for a consult.
About Dr. John Kim, MD
- Breast Reconstruction Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1932130135
Education & Certifications
- UCLA
- Texas Medical Center
- BAYLOR COLL OF MED
- Stanford University
- Harvard College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim speaks Dutch.
148 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.