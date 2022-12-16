See All Plastic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. John Kim, MD

Breast Reconstruction Surgery
4.5 (148)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kim, MD is a Breast Reconstruction Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Breast Reconstruction Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Dana - Farber Cancer Institute, Houston Methodist Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Kim works at Dr. JYS Kim in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. JYS Kim
    250 E Superior St # 6, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dana - Farber Cancer Institute
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 148 ratings
    Patient Ratings (148)
    5 Star
    (136)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Kim, MD

    Specialties
    • Breast Reconstruction Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1932130135
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCLA
    Residency
    • Texas Medical Center
    Internship
    • BAYLOR COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    148 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

