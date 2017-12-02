Overview

Dr. John Kim, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lee, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Chonpuk National University Med School Jeonju So Korea and is affiliated with Bergen New Bridge Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Ace Acupuncture LLC in Fort Lee, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.