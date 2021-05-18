Dr. John Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kim, MD
Dr. John Kim, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Medford, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Cornerstone Asthma and Allergy Associates103 Old Marlton Pike Ste 211, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 953-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
great, very professional, great diagnostic skills and fabulous follow thru, one of the best docs I have encountered in my 70 plus years of asthma treatments
About Dr. John Kim, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1467442384
Education & Certifications
- North Shore-Long Island Jewish / Cohen's Children Medical Center Of Ny
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Chicago Medical School
- University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)
- Allergy & Immunology
