Dr. John Kim, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Kim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1251 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 297-7704

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Feb 27, 2018
    Hands down one of the most caring and knowledgeable physicians I've ever received care from. He is the BEST in Columbus at what he and his clinic does..so don't hesitate, Dr. Kim, his brand new facility, and fantastic staff, will make you feel like a member of their family.
    Dr. Cory Schierberl in Grandview Heights Ohio — Feb 27, 2018
    About Dr. John Kim, MD

    Dr. John Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Kim has seen patients for Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

