Dr. John Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Kim, MD is a Pulmonologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Low Blood Oxygen Level along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1251 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215 Directions (614) 297-7704
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down one of the most caring and knowledgeable physicians I’ve ever received care from. He is the BEST in Columbus at what he and his clinic does..so don’t hesitate, Dr. Kim, his brand new facility, and fantastic staff, will make you feel like a member of their family.
About Dr. John Kim, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 34 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1073507380
Education & Certifications
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
