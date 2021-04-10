Dr. John Kilgore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilgore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kilgore, MD
Dr. John Kilgore, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Brandon Medical Center122 S MOON AVE, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 981-4745
John Cottam MD PA500 Vonderburg Dr Ste 212W, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 981-4745
- Cigna
I've had an initial visit with Dr Kilgore and he helped me with diverticulitis. We were about to leave to go up North to visit and for my husband to have surgery. I ended up having another Diverticulitis attack. Called the office and he got me my meds ordered quickly. I was impressed with him.
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Kilgore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kilgore accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kilgore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilgore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilgore.
