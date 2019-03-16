Dr. John Kihlken, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kihlken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Kihlken, MD
Overview
Dr. John Kihlken, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.
Dr. Kihlken works at
Locations
Franciscan Physician Network Neuroscience Specialists - Interventional Spine8051 S Emerson Ave Ste 300, Indianapolis, IN 46237 Directions (317) 528-8494
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Indianapolis
- Franciscan Health Mooresville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K is wonderful. He was so patient with my questions and worries. In fact I should not of been worrying at all. I was in great hands. And he was able to get the spinal cord stimulator in my spine even with all the "junk" and problems with my spine.
About Dr. John Kihlken, MD
- Pain Management
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1962799940
Education & Certifications
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kihlken accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kihlken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kihlken has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kihlken on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kihlken. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kihlken.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kihlken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kihlken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.