Overview

Dr. John Kihlken, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Franciscan Health Mooresville.



Dr. Kihlken works at Franciscan Physician Network Neuroscience Specialists in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.